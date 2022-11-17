Police make Cambridgeshire arrests in connection with cash machine thefts across UK

Twenty-two people have been arrested during a police operation in connection against a series of attacks on cash machines across the UK.

Hundreds of officers executed a number of warrants on Wednesday .

Led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), in a joint operation with Police Scotland, the activity took place at various addresses in Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Scotland and the West Midlands.

Crime

The 22 suspects are 16 men and six women, aged between 22 and 61.

Among items seized during searches, were numerous suspected stolen high-powered vehicles and car parts, further high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash and two imitation firearms.

An investigation revealed, since March 2021, more than 40 attacks have been committed against ATMs across the UK, with stolen cash and building damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

EMSOU Detective Inspector Darren Brown said: “Attacks on community infrastructure of this kind can be incredibly disruptive, with residents left without a local means to access their cash. Many of these burglaries have also left cornerstone community buildings, such as Post Offices, petrol stations and convenience stores, out of action while they are repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These brazen crimes, often seeing brick walls coming down and high-speed getaways, risk someone getting seriously hurt or even killed, and our activity today reflects the seriousness in which we treat this type of organised offending and the level at which police forces can collaborate in order to protect our communities against the fear and harm it can cause.”