Police make arrest and three dogs seized after attack in Peterborough which sparked 'Justice for Archie campaign

Police have made an arrest and seized three dogs in an investigation into an attack that left a Peterborough man with serious injuries and killed his pet dog Archie.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case has become prominent in the city with a large number of ‘Justice for Archie’ posters placed on roadsides, urging anyone with any information to report it to the police.

On September 12, Przemek Bednarczyk was walking with his dog Archie (a Hungarian Vizsla), in the fields close to Bretton Crematorium, when both were suddenly attacked by three dogs off their leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie did not survive the attack while Przemek had to have emergency surgery on his thumb and wrist.

Archie.

Przemek has described having to fight off the three dogs- believed to be Cane Corsos- for around ten minutes while trying to protect Archie.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses and insisted that a thorough investigation was underway. Officers have now made an arrest.

A representative from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “At about 1pm on Friday (October 17) officers conducted a warrant at a property in Bretton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice for Archie poster on A47. Photo: David Lowndes.

“A 51-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and having dogs dangerously out of control causing injury. He has been released on bail until 16 January.

“Three dogs were seized from the property and have been taken to secure kennels.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

In total, Przemek and his wife Juta, from Ravensthorpe, were hit with a £14,000 vet bill for Archie’s surgery. It is hoped that insurance will cover the £5,000 maximum claim but friends set up a GoFundMe page to help out in any way they could to pay off the bill.

To visit, see www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-support-archies-recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to news of the arrest, Przemek added: “We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support and kindness from everyone—whether through donations, raising awareness, sending messages, or coming up with a brilliant idea to distribute banners. It’s inspiring to see how much everyone cares.”