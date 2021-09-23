Police make arrest after reports of man being aggressive near Peterborough primary school
Police have made an arrest after receiving reports of a man being aggressive near a Peterborough primary school.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said officers were called to Twelvetrees Avenue, near the William Law School, at about 8.45am this morning (Thursday) following the reports.
A 53-year-old man from Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of harassment and has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.