Police make arrest after reports of man being aggressive near Peterborough primary school

Police have made an arrest after receiving reports of a man being aggressive near a Peterborough primary school.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:36 am
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said officers were called to Twelvetrees Avenue, near the William Law School, at about 8.45am this morning (Thursday) following the reports.

A 53-year-old man from Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of harassment and has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.