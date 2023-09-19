News you can trust since 1948
Police link two thefts from Peterborough Co-ops as new CCTV appeal is launched

Thefts happened at Co-op in Oundle Road and in Hampton within an hour of each other.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST
Police are linking thefts from two Peterborough Co-ops which took place within an hour of each other – as a new CCTV appeal has been launched,

Police said that the first theft happened at about 6pm on September 4, when about £300 worth of goods were stolen from the Co-op, in Oundle Road.

Around an hour later, at around 7pm, around £500 worth of medicine was stolen from the Co-op in Eagle Way, Hampton.

Police issued these images in connection with the thefts at HamptonPolice issued these images in connection with the thefts at Hampton
Police have issued images of a man and a woman they want to trace in connection with the thefts – as well as appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured, or who has information about the thefts, should contact police via webchat at https://orlo.uk/report_skMbb quoting 35/66644/23, or by calling 101.