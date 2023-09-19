Police link two thefts from Peterborough Co-ops as new CCTV appeal is launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are linking thefts from two Peterborough Co-ops which took place within an hour of each other – as a new CCTV appeal has been launched,

Police said that the first theft happened at about 6pm on September 4, when about £300 worth of goods were stolen from the Co-op, in Oundle Road.

Around an hour later, at around 7pm, around £500 worth of medicine was stolen from the Co-op in Eagle Way, Hampton.

Police issued these images in connection with the thefts at Hampton

Police have issued images of a man and a woman they want to trace in connection with the thefts – as well as appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help their investigation.