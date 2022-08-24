Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a manhunt after a series of of knifepoint robberies in Peterborough.

There have been four robberies since 20 July – and police believe the same two men are responsible for all four.

Now they have launched an urgent appeal to find the two men – before others fall victim to the pair.

Robberies have happened in a number of underpasses, including this one near Lavender Crescent

The latest robberies happened last week.

Police said that at about 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 17, a man was walking through the A47 underpass linking Lavender Crescent, Dogsthorpe, and Crabtree, in Paston, when two men accosted him and one threatened him with a knife and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspects left.

Half an hour later, a man had his wallet and mobile phone stolen while he was cycling through another nearby A47 underpass, linking Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe, and Cathwaite, Paston. One of the two men threatened him with a knife.

Similar robberies took place in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, on 20 July and another one on 22 July, also in one of the A47 underpasses.

The suspect who threatened the victims with a knife is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, slim and between 5’2” and 5’7”. He was wearing a hooded top with the hood up and a facemask.

The knife is described as being serrated, between six and eight inches long, with a black handle and black sheaf.

The second suspect is described as white, slim, between 5’4” and 5’7”, in his late teens to early 20s, and was wearing a black hooded top with a face covering.

PC Lily Deacon said: “We believe these two youths are targeting people in the area of the Dogsthorpe and Paston A47 underpasses and we’re keen to catch them as soon as possible before there are further victims.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about these incidents to contact the police immediately.”