News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police launch investigation after stolen car found abandoned in Peterborough street

Police closed the road in Dogsthorpe on Sunday (March 12).

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police are searching for a driver that failed to stop and left a stolen car abandoned in Dogsthorpe.

The incident happened on Sunday and police are still trying to trace the driver, who dumped the car on Robert Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that the junction of the with Fulbridge Road was blocked off with three police vehicles at 10am on Sunday.

Robert Avenue was closed on Sunday.
Robert Avenue was closed on Sunday.
Robert Avenue was closed on Sunday.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 9.41am on March 12, a vehicle failed to stop, the driver left the vehicle in Robert Avenue Dogsthorpe, and is yet to be found.

"Checks revealed the vehicle was stolen, and an investigation has been launched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

" No arrests have been made at this time.”