Police are searching for a driver that failed to stop and left a stolen car abandoned in Dogsthorpe.

The incident happened on Sunday and police are still trying to trace the driver, who dumped the car on Robert Avenue.

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that the junction of the with Fulbridge Road was blocked off with three police vehicles at 10am on Sunday.

Robert Avenue was closed on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 9.41am on March 12, a vehicle failed to stop, the driver left the vehicle in Robert Avenue Dogsthorpe, and is yet to be found.

"Checks revealed the vehicle was stolen, and an investigation has been launched.

