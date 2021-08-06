Police launch CCTV appeal to identify three men following street violence
Police have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace after violence broke out in a Stamford street.
The incidents occurred at around 2.30 am on the 12 June in North Street, near to Mama Liz’s bar.
Following the attack, one man was left unconscious and one man sustained a broken jaw which required extensive hospital treatment. Both the men injured are aged in their 20s.
If you recognise any of the three men pictured, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
Call 101 quoting crime occurrence number 21000325141.
Email [email protected] with occurrence number 21000325141 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.