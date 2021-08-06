Police launch CCTV appeal to identify three men following street violence

Do you recognise any of these men?

The incidents occurred at around 2.30 am on the 12 June in North Street, near to Mama Liz’s bar.

Following the attack, one man was left unconscious and one man sustained a broken jaw which required extensive hospital treatment. Both the men injured are aged in their 20s.

If you recognise any of the three men pictured, please get in touch in one of the following ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Call 101 quoting crime occurrence number 21000325141.

Email [email protected] with occurrence number 21000325141 in the subject line.