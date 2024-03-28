Police launch CCTV appeal following 'serious assault' at Peterborough pub

Assault happened at Brewery Tap pub
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough.

The assault happened at The Brewery Tap in Westgate on the evening of 1 March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a fractured eye socket and concussion.

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the man in the images, is asked to contact police online quoting reference 35/15600/24. Those without internet access should call 101.