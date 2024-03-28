Police launch CCTV appeal following 'serious assault' at Peterborough pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough.

The assault happened at The Brewery Tap in Westgate on the evening of 1 March.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a fractured eye socket and concussion.