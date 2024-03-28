Police launch CCTV appeal following 'serious assault' at Peterborough pub
Assault happened at Brewery Tap pub
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Peterborough.
The assault happened at The Brewery Tap in Westgate on the evening of 1 March.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a fractured eye socket and concussion.
Anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the man in the images, is asked to contact police online quoting reference 35/15600/24. Those without internet access should call 101.