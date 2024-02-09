Police launch CCTV appeal after schoolboy robbed at knifepoint in Hampton, Peterborough
Robbery happened in Ashbourne Road, Hampton on the evening of January 16
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.
At about 7.30pm on 16 January a 15-year-old boy was approached in Ashbourne Road, Hampton, by a man who demanded his mobile phone and passcode.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/3648/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.