BREAKING

Police launch CCTV appeal after schoolboy robbed at knifepoint in Hampton, Peterborough

Robbery happened in Ashbourne Road, Hampton on the evening of January 16
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

At about 7.30pm on 16 January a 15-year-old boy was approached in Ashbourne Road, Hampton, by a man who demanded his mobile phone and passcode.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/3648/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.