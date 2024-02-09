Police launch CCTV appeal after schoolboy robbed at knifepoint in Hampton, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

At about 7.30pm on 16 January a 15-year-old boy was approached in Ashbourne Road, Hampton, by a man who demanded his mobile phone and passcode.