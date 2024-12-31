Police launch CCTV appeal after robbery in Peterborough city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One man has been charged in connection with the incident

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was robbed in Peterborough city centre.

The incident happened as the victim was walking home after a night out at about 5am on Sunday, 10 November, when he was approached by five men in Long Causeway.

They pushed him to the ground and stole his phone, wallet and passport.

Do you recognise this man?

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident.

One man, Brendan Keating, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery in connection with the incident, and has been remanded to appear in court at a later date.

Three other men aged 18, 20 and 26 and from Peterborough have been arrested in connection with the incident, and released on bail while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote reference 35/81738/24.