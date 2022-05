Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery.

A man was attacked in St John’s Street, Peterborough, on 20 March, by two men who pushed him to the ground and stole his phone and wallet.

The victim’s bank cards were then used in fraudulent transactions totalling more than £800.

Police have launched the CCTV appeal following a robbery in Peterborough