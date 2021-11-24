Police launch CCTV appeal after Peterborough United player racially abused at home match
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a Peterborough United player was racially abused at a home match.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:13 pm
The incident happened at the home match against Birmingham City on 18 September.
The victim was a Peterborough United player.
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the offence..
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/63364/21 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.