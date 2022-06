Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man was hit in the head with a child’s scooter.

The assault happened on 8 May, between 2.45am and 3.30am, in New Road, Peterborough.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Do you recognise this man