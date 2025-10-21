Police launch CCTV appeal after 'incidents of criminal damage' in town centre
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a number if incidents of criminal damage were reported in Spalding.
Lincolnshire Police have released an image of two men they want to trace following the incidents on Saturday, October 4.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with reported incidents of criminal damage which occurred across Spalding town centre in the early hours of 4 October 2025.
“If you know these men, or have any information that may help our investigation, please email [email protected] with the reference number 25000585661 in the subject heading.”