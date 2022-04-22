Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Peterborough last week.

The 15-year-old victim was walking in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Taverners Road in Millfield at about 6.35pm on Thursday (14 April) when he was approached by two men on bikes.

They asked him what size his coat was before taking it off him, along with £190 in cash that was in the pockets, and cycling off towards McDonalds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak to these two men in connection with the robbery

The coat is described as a black Trapstar ‘Puffa-style’ in a size small with white ‘Trapstar’ written in the middle of the back.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images, or witnessed the incident.