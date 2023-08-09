Police launch appeal to trace trio of Stamford burglars - with one wearing 'distinctive white cap'
Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Stamford this week.
The burglary is believed to have happened on Monday 7 August at a property on Empingham Road.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The offenders have been described as three men wearing dark clothing, one of which was wearing a distinctive white flat cap. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver Audi hatchback, possibly an A3 of S3.”
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or unusual between 7.45pm-8.45pm on Empingham Road, between Lonsdale Road and Stockwell Avenue, should get in touch with Lincolnshire Police
Police have also asked that people check footage from their RING doorbell or dashcam footage.
If you can help, please contact DC 873 Henry Atkinson via email [email protected] or call 01476 403248. Please quote incident 419 of 7 August in the subject line.