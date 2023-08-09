News you can trust since 1948
Police launch appeal to trace trio of Stamford burglars - with one wearing 'distinctive white cap'

Officers ask residents to check doorbell camera footage following Monday evening burglary
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Stamford this week.

The burglary is believed to have happened on Monday 7 August at a property on Empingham Road.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “The offenders have been described as three men wearing dark clothing, one of which was wearing a distinctive white flat cap. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver Audi hatchback, possibly an A3 of S3.”

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or unusual between 7.45pm-8.45pm on Empingham Road, between Lonsdale Road and Stockwell Avenue, should get in touch with Lincolnshire Police

Police have also asked that people check footage from their RING doorbell or dashcam footage.

If you can help, please contact DC 873 Henry Atkinson via email [email protected] or call 01476 403248. Please quote incident 419 of 7 August in the subject line.