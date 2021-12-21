Police launch appeal to trace man wanted in connection with violent burglary
Police have launched an appeal to trace a man wanted in connection with a violent burglary.
Terrance-John ‘TJ’ Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, is wanted by detectives in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Darthill Road, March, on 23 November, which left the victim, a man in his 20s, with a fractured jaw. Cash and a mobile phone were stolen.
Anyone who believes they have seen Fowler or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org