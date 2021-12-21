Police launch appeal to trace man wanted in connection with violent burglary

TJ Fowler

Terrance-John ‘TJ’ Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, is wanted by detectives in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Darthill Road, March, on 23 November, which left the victim, a man in his 20s, with a fractured jaw. Cash and a mobile phone were stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who believes they have seen Fowler or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report