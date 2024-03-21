Police launch appeal to identify man in connection with Spalding assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire Police have launched an appeal to trace a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into an alleged assault in Spalding.

Officers have released an image of the man they want to trace, following reports of the alleged assault that happened in Hall Place, Spalding on 15 February.

Police said the man is described as roughly between 35 and 40-years-old, white with a tanned complexion, approximately 5ft 11 inches tall, with short dark hair, a dark goatee beard, and wearing a pair of glasses. He had a British accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured zip up jacket, blue jeans and carrying a blue backpack.