Police launch appeal to find wanted Spalding man
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who is believed to be in the Spalding area.
Harry Dye (35) from Spalding, is wanted for failing to answer police bail for possession of a bladed article.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “ Harry is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and has dark brown hair with dark brown facial hair.
“He is thought to still be in the local area.
“If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 or email [email protected] if you have any information to assist our search, quoting occurrence number: 23000513952.”