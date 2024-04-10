Harry Dye

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who is believed to be in the Spalding area.

Harry Dye (35) from Spalding, is wanted for failing to answer police bail for possession of a bladed article.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “ Harry is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and has dark brown hair with dark brown facial hair.

“He is thought to still be in the local area.