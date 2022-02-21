Police launch appeal to find Peterborough man wanted in connection with series of thefts

Paul Priestley, 43, of All Saints Road, Peterborough, is wanted following 15 reports to police where vehicles were entered or door handles tried overnight between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February. On eight occasions items were stolen.

The reported offences took place in Shire Way, Deer Park Way, Kingsline Close, Abbey Place, Church Street, Wisbech Road, Woburn Drive, Chancel Court, Wing Mews, Topham Crescent and Sandpit Road.

Detective Sergeant Steph Parker said: “Priestley has a strict court order whereby he is prohibited from so much as touching any vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Paul Priestley EMN-220221-154230005

“While there have been several incidents reported to us, from comments on social media we believe there may have been other instances of vehicle interference such as trying door handles, which have not been reported to us.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has information on Priestley’s whereabouts to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or speak with an online operator via webchat at https://bit.ly/3Jz2I9Y.

Those without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 if a crime is in action.