News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question

Police launch appeal to find Cambridgeshire man wanted in connection with aggravated burglary

George Shepherd believed to be in Chatteris or Ely

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:02 BST

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted for burglary.

George Shepherd, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said he is believed to be in the Ely and Chatteris areas.

George ShepherdGeorge Shepherd
George Shepherd
Most Popular

Anyone who believes they have seen him or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 quoting 35/2805/23 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.