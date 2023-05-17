Police launch appeal to find Cambridgeshire man wanted in connection with aggravated burglary
George Shepherd believed to be in Chatteris or Ely
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th May 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:02 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted for burglary.
George Shepherd, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in January.
Cambridgeshire Police said he is believed to be in the Ely and Chatteris areas.
Anyone who believes they have seen him or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 quoting 35/2805/23 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.