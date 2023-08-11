News you can trust since 1948
Police launch appeal after Mercedes A Class stolen in burglary near Peterborough

Keys were stolen from a property before car stolen from driveway
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in which car keys were stolen and the car taken from a driveway.

Between 9am and 7pm on Monday, August 7, a property in Fotheringhay Road, Nassington, was broken into and a set of keys to a Mercedes A Class were stolen. The vehicle was then stolen from the property.

Anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000489377.