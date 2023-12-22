News you can trust since 1948
Police launch appeal after men injured in assault in Stamford

Detectives looking to identify man after one man suffers broken elbow and one a broken jaw in an attack outside Mama Liz’s in town last month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:31 GMT
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after two people were injured in assaults in Stamford.

Two men, aged in their 20’s, were assaulted outside Mama Lizs in North Street, Stamford, on 18 November.

One male victim was punched to the face causing a broken jaw, and another male victim was assaulted and sustained a broken elbow. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you recognise this man?Do you recognise this man?
Lincolnshire Police said they were only able to the appeal now due to the time it took to obtain clear images of this man.

If you can assist with the investigation or know who this man is, please contact DC Jenny Moore by email [email protected] or by calling 01476 403398. Please quote crime reference number 23000716185.