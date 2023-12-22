Detectives looking to identify man after one man suffers broken elbow and one a broken jaw in an attack outside Mama Liz’s in town last month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after two people were injured in assaults in Stamford.

Two men, aged in their 20’s, were assaulted outside Mama Lizs in North Street, Stamford, on 18 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One male victim was punched to the face causing a broken jaw, and another male victim was assaulted and sustained a broken elbow. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Do you recognise this man?

Lincolnshire Police said they were only able to the appeal now due to the time it took to obtain clear images of this man.