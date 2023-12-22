Police launch appeal after men injured in assault in Stamford
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after two people were injured in assaults in Stamford.
Two men, aged in their 20’s, were assaulted outside Mama Lizs in North Street, Stamford, on 18 November.
One male victim was punched to the face causing a broken jaw, and another male victim was assaulted and sustained a broken elbow. They were taken to hospital for treatment.
Lincolnshire Police said they were only able to the appeal now due to the time it took to obtain clear images of this man.
If you can assist with the investigation or know who this man is, please contact DC Jenny Moore by email [email protected] or by calling 01476 403398. Please quote crime reference number 23000716185.