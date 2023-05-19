Police officers investigating a serious assault at an Oundle pub have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to,

The incident happened last year – although police have not revealed what date – at The Ship Inn in West Street, Oundle.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “As a result of the incident in May last year, the victim is believed to have been briefly knocked unconscious and sustained significant facial injuries.

Do you recognise this man?

“We appreciate this image is not of a high quality, however officers are hoping that the person in the photo may recognise themselves, or someone who knows the man will, and are asking them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”