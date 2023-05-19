Police launch appeal after man knocked out in assault in Oundle pub
The victim is believed to have been briefly knocked unconscious and sustained significant facial injuries.
Police officers investigating a serious assault at an Oundle pub have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to,
The incident happened last year – although police have not revealed what date – at The Ship Inn in West Street, Oundle.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “As a result of the incident in May last year, the victim is believed to have been briefly knocked unconscious and sustained significant facial injuries.
“We appreciate this image is not of a high quality, however officers are hoping that the person in the photo may recognise themselves, or someone who knows the man will, and are asking them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.