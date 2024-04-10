Police launch appeal after man brandished 'imitation firearm' in Huntingdon
Incident happened on Friday evening
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man brandished an imitation firearm in Huntingdon.
Officers have released imaged of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident in Sapley Square, Huntingdon, on Friday (5 April) where a man was brandishing an imitation firearm.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 7pm a man produced the firearm and pointed it at someone before he was disarmed and left the area.
“Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has information about the incident, should contact us via our website quoting 35/23821/24: https://orlo.uk/UekyH”