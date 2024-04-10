Police launch appeal after man brandished 'imitation firearm' in Huntingdon

Police have released this image of a man they want to trace

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man brandished an imitation firearm in Huntingdon.

Officers have released imaged of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident in Sapley Square, Huntingdon, on Friday (5 April) where a man was brandishing an imitation firearm.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 7pm a man produced the firearm and pointed it at someone before he was disarmed and left the area.