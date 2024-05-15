Police launch appeal after Gold Eagle coins stolen in Stamford burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 13 USA ½ oz gold eagle coins were reported stolen in the burglary last month

Police have launched an appeal to trace 13 Gold Eagle coins that were stolen in a burglary in Stamford.

The USA ½ oz gold eagle coins were reported stolen from a property on Little Casterton Road. This was believed to have happened between 9pm-10pm on Thursday 25 April.

Lincolnshire Police are also asking members of the public to get in touch if you are offered the coins or see the coins being sold at a pawn shop or on online selling sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

If you have any information that can assist with Lincolnshire Police with their inquiries, you can contact investigating officer PC David McPherson [email protected] quoting incident 321 of 26 April.