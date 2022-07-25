Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with an alleged fraud in the Deepings.
The alleged incident is said to have happened in Deeping St Nicholas on Harrow Road on June 30.
A Playstation 5 had been offered for sale on a social network site which the suspect had agreed to purchase, saying he would collect and pay via bank transfer. The victim was shown what appeared to be a payment confirmation screen on the suspect's phone showing the victim's banking details.
The PlayStation was taken but the seller later found that no transfer has been made.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting incident number 387 of 30 June
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.