Police issue warning to Peterborough heroin addicts over potentially deadly cutting agent
Police have issued a warning to Peterborough drug addicts over a potentially lethal cutting agent being used in Cambridgeshire.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the agent is thought to be linked to two overdoses in the county last night.
The spokesman said; “The cutting agent in question is isotonitazene – a synthetic opioid analgesic which is similar to fentanyl, only 60 times more potent. It is a very hazardous substance and has been directly linked to drug overdose deaths.
“Whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, we know there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about this potentially lethal substance.
“If you are a drug user in Cambridgeshire, please be mindful of this cutting agent and please share this warning with others too.”