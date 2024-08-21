Police issue warning over anti-social behaviour at Peterborough's Thorpe Meadows Nature Reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Force says behaviour is having impact on visitors and wildlife at reserve

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a warning to residents over ongoing anti-social behaviour at a Peterborough wildlife reserve.

Officers have been patrolling in the Boardwalks and Thorpe Meadows Nature Reserve areas, after residents raised a number of concerns about incidents taking place there.

During their patrols, they have found evidence of behaviour that is causing issues for other visitors – and the wildlife that lives at the reserve.

Police found evidence of rough sleeping, litter and other anti-social behaviour in the nature reserve

They also found evidence of rough sleeping – and have highlighted those concerns to the council.

A spokesperson for the force said: “In response to your concerns about anti-social behaviour (ASB), one of our PCSOs has been spending time in the Boardwalks and Thorpe Meadows Nature Reserve area.

“When on patrol earlier this week, we noticed there was litter discarded in the woodlands, remnants of an open fire and some trees had been cut. All of this can be classed as ASB and have a big impact on the wildlife as well as those who are wanting to enjoy the area.

“We also noticed a few tents at the location although there was no one there. We have passed on this information to the outreach team at Peterborough City Council, who will look into it and signpost anyone found to be sleeping there to various agencies who can provide them with the support they require.

“We will continue to spend time in the area when we can, talking to anyone we see out and about.”