Police are appealing for information following recent thefts from vehicles in Dogsthorpe.

Officers were called at 1.07am on Tuesday morning (9 April) reporting possible thefts from vehicles in the Crocus Grove area.

Response officers were deployed and arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the reports.

Police have warned people to ensure their cars are secured

Suspected stolen items were recovered, however police are looking to identify where they have come from.

The items include a pair of Superdry sunglasses, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, JLab earbuds and £21.90 in cash.

The man has since been released on conditional bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 8 July while we carry out further enquiries.

Sergeant Andy Watson said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who believes any of the recovered items belong to them, but I would also ask people in the Dogsthorpe area to check any video doorbell footage and report any suspicious activity to us, even if it is trying door handles and not gaining entry to vehicles.

Items recovered by police

“Please also make sure your vehicles are locked when leaving them unattended – opportunistic thieves will chance their luck, trying door handles until the come across one that is open and take whatever they can find.”