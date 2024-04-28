Police issue warning after spate of thefts from cars and vans in Market Deeping, Bourne and Deeping St James

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being urged to take extra care after a spate of thefts from vehicles near Peterborough.

Incidents in Bourne, Thurlby, Market Deeping and Deeping St James on Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “In one instance criminals drilled a small hole into the van lock, allowing them to pry open the door and steal the tools inside.

Motorists are urged to take extra precautions

“We are investigating these incidents and are pursuing all lines of enquiry available to us in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.

“But we want to ensure the people in our communities are safe, so we are urging van owners to check their locks, remove valuable items and if possible, park under CCTV .

“If you have information that may be able to help us in our investigation, please contact Lincolnshire Police.”