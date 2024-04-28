Police issue warning after spate of thefts from cars and vans in Market Deeping, Bourne and Deeping St James
Motorists are being urged to take extra care after a spate of thefts from vehicles near Peterborough.
Incidents in Bourne, Thurlby, Market Deeping and Deeping St James on Thursday night.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “In one instance criminals drilled a small hole into the van lock, allowing them to pry open the door and steal the tools inside.
“We are investigating these incidents and are pursuing all lines of enquiry available to us in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.
“But we want to ensure the people in our communities are safe, so we are urging van owners to check their locks, remove valuable items and if possible, park under CCTV .
“If you have information that may be able to help us in our investigation, please contact Lincolnshire Police.”
Anyone with information should call 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.