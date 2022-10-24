Flowers left close to the scene of the incident.

Police have bailed a man and released a woman under investigation after both were arrested on Friday (October 21) in connection with a hit and run in Paston Ridings.

Both were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision after hitting a man in his 30s that had fallen into the road close to the junction of Hallfields Lane.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the man- who is yet to be named by police.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The 45-year-old man from Crowland who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at the scene of collision has been released on bail until November 18.