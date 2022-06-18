Police issue photo of man they want to trace after two youths assaulted in Market Deeping

The youths were assaulted in May, with one being pushed and one being slapped in the face

By Stephen Briggs
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 5:00 am

Police have launched an appeal for help to identify the a man after two boys were assaulted in Market Deeping.

Lincolnshire police released the image today, as they believe the man can help them with their investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “On Wednesday, May 8, two male youths were reportedly assaulted by a man. One of the victims was pushed and the other was slapped in the face. The incident allegedly happened at Godsey Lane in Market Deeping.”

Do you recognise this man?

If you know the identity of the man in the photograph, please get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000263314 or by emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000263314 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

PoliceMarket DeepingLincolnshire