Police have launched an appeal for help to identify the a man after two boys were assaulted in Market Deeping.

Lincolnshire police released the image today, as they believe the man can help them with their investigation into the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “On Wednesday, May 8, two male youths were reportedly assaulted by a man. One of the victims was pushed and the other was slapped in the face. The incident allegedly happened at Godsey Lane in Market Deeping.”

Do you recognise this man?

If you know the identity of the man in the photograph, please get in touch with Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000263314 or by emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000263314 in the subject line.