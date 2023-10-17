Police issue order to anti-social driver - as Peterborough councillor says car meets have become 'more than a nuisance'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police issued an orders to stop car meets in Peterborough following reports of anti social driving in the city.

Officers received calls on Friday night about the problem, and attended two locations to deal with drivers.

Now a city councillor has called for action to be taken to stamp out the problem.

Police took the action in Woodston on Friday night

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Friday night, our neighbourhood officers were on patrol in the hotspot areas where we’ve had reports about car meets and anti-social driving across the southern sector of Peterborough.

“Two drivers were asked to leave the Maxwell Road business estate in Woodston, which they did without a problem, while another driver at The Apex (Pleasure Fair Meadow Carpark off Oundle Road), was issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and a Section 59 notice for careless and inconsiderate driving.

“A section 59 notice lasts for 12 months and is placed on both the driver and the vehicle, meaning if either are found to be partaking in anti-social behaviour again, the vehicle can be seized.

“Tackling anti-social vehicle use across the south of Peterborough remains a priority for our neighbourhood team, following feedback from our communities.”

Fletton & Woodston councillor Andy Coles said he was calling for action to be taken to help residents living near hotspots.

Cllr Coles said: “I’m meeting with the Police and Crime Commissioner in Woodston tomorrow regarding the car meets. They have become more than a nuisance - they need to face police action and that’s what I’ll be pushing for. The sector team have made these events a policing priority, which is a great start, but I want to see more done so that weekend evenings are not ruined for residents by the selfish car cruisers.”

The issue of anti-social driving at car cruise events has been a long running issue in Peterborough, with the council taking action to stop meetings taking place at business estates in the Ortons.