Police issue drug warning after teenager convicted of murdering Peterborough student

Police have issued a warning to others about the dangers of drug dealing after a teenager was found guilty of murdering a Peterborough student.

Kwabena Osei-Poku (19) died after being stabbed on April 23 this year.

The Hampton youngster, who was known as ‘Alfred’ was studying at The University of Northampton when he died.

A trial heard how the death had been part of conflict in relation to drug dealing.

Melvin Lebaga-Idubor was yesterday found guilty of murder following a trial .

"As soon as you enter this world, you create enemies and become a target to other dealers.”

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “Though nothing will bring Kwabena back or make up for his loss, I hope that his family feel a small sense of comfort in the fact that the person responsible for his death will now be sent to prison.

“Kwabena was a much-loved son, brother and friend, and his death at such a young age has caused unimaginable pain to those dearest to him.

“Like a lot of young people starting out at university, Kwabena had certain aspects of his life that were completely unknown to his family. With the lure of money, he became involved in the supply of cannabis to his friends and fellow students, a decision that ultimately proved fatal.

“Drug violence is not simply confined to those involved in Class A supply. As soon as you enter this world, you create enemies and become a target to other dealers.

“No-one deserves to be murdered in the street, like Kwabena was. He did not deserve that. His family did not deserve that.

“Kwabena still had his whole life ahead of him and possessed many good qualities that his mother in particular was very proud of. I want to thank her and the rest of Kwabena’s family for their unwavering support and the way they have conducted themselves during this trial.

“Finally, I want to thank the investigation team from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit for their work on this case, and recognise the support we have had from the University Policing Team and Northamptonshire Police.

“It has been a complex case to investigate with 14 arrests and 24 scenes to process, but I am pleased that today, this hard work has paid off and we have disproven the defendant’s lies and got to the truth of what happened to Kwabena.”

Mum’s tribute

In a tribute written shortly after her son was killed, Kwabena’s mum Joyce Osei-Poku said: “Alfred was my oldest son. He always made me feel valuable and special, especially on Mother’s Day. He was the one that I would normally share secret ideas with, someone I could always talk to in confidence.

“He was always there if I needed time off or to go away, he would always volunteer to care for his younger siblings. When he looked at you, it was like he could see into your soul. He was genuinely a joy to our home and a precious individual to our family, friends and his community.

“I have lost something that nothing on this earth can replace.”

Evidence heard at court

Northampton Crown Court heard that on the evening of Sunday, April 23 this year, Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, of Northampton, arrived at a flat on campus with a second man, Ogechi Eke, aged 19, after telling Kwabena, also 19, that they wanted to buy a large quantity of cannabis from him.

However, Lebaga-Idubor’s intentions were much more sinister and after the pair arrived, the reason for the meeting became clear – Lebaga-Idubor wanted to steal Kwabena’s drugs and warn him off dealing on ‘his’ patch.

A row broke out with one witness hearing Lebaga-Idubor say, “This is my strip. What are you doing strutting drugs around here? Our line is here.”

With Kwabena’s drugs in his hand, Lebaga-Idubor left the flat with Eke and both walked off campus.

Kwabena followed the pair in order to try and get his drugs back but an altercation ensued with Lebaga-Idubor wielding a knife and stabbing Kwabena twice in New South Bridge Road.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

Following the killing, Lebaga-Idubor called on his girlfriend, Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Northampton, and a friend, Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Northampton, in order to facilitate his escape.

Huian took him to hospital due to “injuries sustained during the altercation with Kwabena”, however the pair left without Lebaga-Idubor receiving any treatment. The clothes he had been wearing during the killing were then burnt in a metal bin in Huian’s back garden.

Forbes-Coleman then arrived with a set of new clothes and documents before arranging transport for Lebaga-Idubor to make a stop at his London address before boarding the Eurostar to Paris.

Though he successfully arrived in the French capital and had plans to travel onwards to Nigeria, he was later persuaded to come home and was arrested.

Both Lebaga-Idubor and Eke were subsequently charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Huian and Forbes-Coleman were both charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Following a six-week trial at Northampton Crown Court which ended today, Wednesday, November 22, Lebaga-Idubor was found guilty of murder and possession of a knife.

Eke was found not guilty of the same charges, and also cleared of a further count of manslaughter.

Forbes-Coleman was found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Huian had pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice at an earlier court hearing.

Lebaga-Idubor and Huian will be sentenced at the same court on a date to be confirmed in January, following the preparation of pre-sentence reports.