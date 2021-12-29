Police issue dispersal order to tackle hare coursing

Lincolnshire Police and the farming community demonstrate they mean business to illegal hare coursers by crushing a car seized recently in the south of the county.

Under the order, any suspected hare coursers will be required to leave the county.

The order was put in place from 10.45 am on Monday (December 27) for 48 hours.

Any person returning to the county faces arrest.

Damage caused by hare coursers to a field.

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact Lincolnshire police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

A Lincs police statement said: “It’s important people don’t confront people hare coursing or put themselves at risk.