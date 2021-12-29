Police issue dispersal order to tackle hare coursing
Police have issued a dispersal order across Lincolnshire following an increase in hare coursing offences.
Under the order, any suspected hare coursers will be required to leave the county.
The order was put in place from 10.45 am on Monday (December 27) for 48 hours.
Any person returning to the county faces arrest.
Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact Lincolnshire police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.
A Lincs police statement said: “It’s important people don’t confront people hare coursing or put themselves at risk.
“Anyone with reports that are not happening here and now are asked to contact us on 101.”