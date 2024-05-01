Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in a Peterborough park on Wednesday afternoon (May 1).

Police were called at 1.35pm with reports of a stabbing in Fulbridge Recreation Ground off Fulbridge Road, New England.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment for what was initially thought to be life-threatening injuries from a stab wound to his abdomen, however he has since been operated on and has been discharged from hospital.

Fulbridge Recreation Ground.

Detective Inspector Dean Wiffin said: “It is believed the victim was approached by two males who were both wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered – it is not known how old they were.

“I understand this incident is concerning for the local community however I would like to reassure people that we have got officers patrolling the area and we are doing all we can to gather information and find who is responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency. This can be done online via our website or by calling us on 101.”

Anyone with information should report via the online form, web chat service or by calling 101 and quoting incident 299 of 1 May.