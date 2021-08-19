Police investigating disorder in Peterborough release CCTV pictures
Detectives have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with disorder in Peterborough at the weekend.
Officers were called to reports of a dispute between two groups of people in Russell Street at about 2.25am on Sunday (15 August).
Detective Sergeant Tom Power said: “We are keen to speak with those pictured and I’m urging anybody who recognises them to get in touch.
“The area is likely to have been fairly busy at the time and we’re asking anybody with information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.”
Anyone who recognises the men in the photos, or witnessed the disorder, is urged to contact police via web-chat or on 101 quoting crime reference 35/54277/21 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.