Police investigating disorder in Peterborough release CCTV pictures

The images released by police of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to reports of a dispute between two groups of people in Russell Street at about 2.25am on Sunday (15 August).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Tom Power said: “We are keen to speak with those pictured and I’m urging anybody who recognises them to get in touch.

“The area is likely to have been fairly busy at the time and we’re asking anybody with information about the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.”