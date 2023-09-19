Police investigating death of woman found in tent in Spalding church grounds launch CCTV appeal
Detectives investigating the death of a woman found dead in a tent in church grounds in Spalding have launched a CCTV appeal.
Lincolnshire Police have taken what they describe as an ‘unusual step’ of releasing a picture of a man they want to trace as part of their investigation into the death of Colette Law.
Detectives said they believe the man in the image may have information that will help with their inquiries as a witness.
Detective Inspector Adrian Czajkowski, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I want to be really clear that we are appealing for help to identify the man who we believe is a witness and he may have information that will be helpful as we continue to investigate the circumstances around the tragic death of Colette.
“If anyone can help with who he is please get in touch.”
The body of Colette (26), from Greenock, was found in a tent in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Spalding on Monday, July 17.
Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address has been charged with the murder of Colette. The trial is expected to start in January 2024.
Anyone who can help police with the identity of the man in the image, or who can help with their investigation, is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email [email protected]. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers-uk.org online or call 0800 555 111 anonymously.