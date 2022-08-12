Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating incidents of child sexual exploitation in Peterborough – as a campaign has been launched to tackle the issue in the city.

Officers have been visiting pubs, hotels and shops across the city following concerns about recent incidents of CSE in Peterborough, with suspicions more may be going unreported.

When asked about the recent incidents, police said they could not reveal any more information about them at the moment as investigations continue.

Officers have been visiting business across the city to raise awareness of the issue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new advertising campaign sees officers engage with and educate businesses across the city about the crime, which is a force priority alongside other offences related to child protection.

Businesses across Peterborough will be displaying posters issued by the force highlighting signs of CSE in each setting (hotels, licensed premises and shops) and how to report concerns.

We need people to speak up if something doesn’t feel quite right

Superintendent Neil Billany said: “Our poster campaign is just one of the communication methods we are using to try and target those who could help us tackle child sexual exploitation. This includes staff at businesses across the city, but the community also have an important role to play in being our eyes and ears.

“We need people to speak up if something doesn’t feel quite right and we hope our campaign messaging plays on people’s minds and encourages them to report their concerns to us, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem.

“People don’t need to be sure that a child is being exploited, but that one extra report to us could change or even save a life.”

The posters include a QR code which, when scanned, directs people to the dedicated child protection page of the force website with more advice and information.

Alongside educating staff at pubs, shops and hotels it is also hoped the campaign will encourage members of the public to find out more about the signs to spot and what to look out for.

What to look out for

Signs of a child or young person being in an exploitative relationship can vary. Some examples include:

– going missing from home or care

– physical injuries

– misuse of drugs or alcohol

– involvement in offending

– repeat sexually-transmitted infections, pregnancies or terminations

– absenteeism from school

– deterioration in physical appearance

– evidence of online sexual bullying

– evidence of vulnerability on social networking sites

– emotional distance from family members

– receiving gifts from unknown sources

– recruiting others into exploitative situations

– poor mental health

– self-harming

– thinking about or attempting suicide

What is Child Sexual Exploitation

Child sexual exploitation involves situations, contexts or relationships in which a person under 18 is given something, for example food, accommodation, drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, affection, gifts or money in return for performing sexual activities or having sexual activities performed on them. It can also involve violence, coercion and intimidation, with threats of physical harm or humiliation.