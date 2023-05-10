Police investigating allegation of electoral malpractice in relation to Peterborough election

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed they are investigating one allegation surrounding last week’s council election in Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson did not reveal any details surrounding the allegation, other than to say there was ‘one live enquiry in Peterborough in regards to electoral malpractice’ and the offence was reported on April 21.

The police spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.

Police have launched an investigation