News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Police investigating allegation of electoral malpractice in relation to Peterborough election

No further details released surrounding investigation

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th May 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:35 BST

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed they are investigating one allegation surrounding last week’s council election in Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson did not reveal any details surrounding the allegation, other than to say there was ‘one live enquiry in Peterborough in regards to electoral malpractice’ and the offence was reported on April 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.

Police have launched an investigationPolice have launched an investigation
Police have launched an investigation
Most Popular

Peterborough City Council’s elections took place on Thursday, when a third of the council seats were up for grabs.

Related topics:PeterboroughPoliceCambridgeshireCambridgeshire PolicePeterborough City Council