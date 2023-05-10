Police investigating allegation of electoral malpractice in relation to Peterborough election
No further details released surrounding investigation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th May 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:35 BST
Cambridgeshire police have confirmed they are investigating one allegation surrounding last week’s council election in Peterborough.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson did not reveal any details surrounding the allegation, other than to say there was ‘one live enquiry in Peterborough in regards to electoral malpractice’ and the offence was reported on April 21.
The police spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.
Peterborough City Council’s elections took place on Thursday, when a third of the council seats were up for grabs.