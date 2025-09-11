Police investigate series of Toyota Hilux car thefts from Bourne and Stamford

Police are investigating a series of car thefts reported in Bourne and Stamford, and other parts of Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Around 10 incidents have been recorded from 22 August to date, and the cars being targeted in this theft series appear to be the Toyota Hilux.

“Several incidents have been reported from Bourne, Stamford, Sleaford, Spalding, Gedney, Lincoln, Marston and Bicker.

“We are pursuing all lines of enquiry available to us at this stage, but we would also like to encourage those who own or drive a Toyota Hilux to remain vigilant.”

Police have offered the following advice on how people can help to prevent such thefts.

• Put your keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch like a Faraday bag or even an OBD port lock protector.

• Park your car in illuminated areas and where surveillance is available i.e. CCTV or RING Doorbell.

• Additional physical security can also help prevent your car from being driven away. even if a thief gains entry. Steering wheel locks, pedal boxes and gear stick locks are some examples.

• Immobilisers can also prevent a car from starting unless the correct fob, key or activation process is used.

• Modern car alarms and tracker systems can isolate or shut down fuel systems to bring the vehicle to a stop.

For more advice, visit Lincolnshire’s Police’s page on keeping vehicles safe.