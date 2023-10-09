Police identify man after appeal following alleged attack on swan in Peterborough
Swans allegedly attacked on Friday afternoon at Embankment
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Police have identified a man following an appeal after an alleged assault on a swan in Peterborough
A police spokesperson said the alleged incident happened at 5:20pm on Friday, 6th October at the Embankment, when two swans were allegedly attacked on the Embankment next to the River Nene.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A 30-year-old man has been identified. Officers have spoken to him and he will be voluntarily interviewed about the matter.”