Police identify man after appeal following alleged attack on swan in Peterborough

Swans allegedly attacked on Friday afternoon at Embankment
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Police have identified a man following an appeal after an alleged assault on a swan in Peterborough

A police spokesperson said the alleged incident happened at 5:20pm on Friday, 6th October at the Embankment, when two swans were allegedly attacked on the Embankment next to the River Nene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A 30-year-old man has been identified. Officers have spoken to him and he will be voluntarily interviewed about the matter.”