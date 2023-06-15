Police hunting masked man after Ford Ranger stolen from home near Oundle

Police are appealing for help to identify a masked man after a car was stolen from a home in a village near Oundle.

The black Ford Ranger was stolen between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8 in Apethorpe, after the offender/s broke into the rear of the property and stole the keys to the vehicle.

Officers are keen to trace a male who was seen in the area at the time of the burglary. He is described as of a small build, about 5ft 4in and was wearing light blue jeans with rips in the knees, a black hooded top, black balaclava, and black gloves.

