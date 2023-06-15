News you can trust since 1948
Police hunting masked man after Ford Ranger stolen from home near Oundle

Suspect described as ‘of small build’ wearing black balaclava
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

Police are appealing for help to identify a masked man after a car was stolen from a home in a village near Oundle.

The black Ford Ranger was stolen between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8 in Apethorpe, after the offender/s broke into the rear of the property and stole the keys to the vehicle.

Officers are keen to trace a male who was seen in the area at the time of the burglary. He is described as of a small build, about 5ft 4in and was wearing light blue jeans with rips in the knees, a black hooded top, black balaclava, and black gloves.

Police are appealing for informationPolice are appealing for information
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times is asked to check CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage. Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000350381.