Police hunting masked man after Ford Ranger stolen from home near Oundle
Police are appealing for help to identify a masked man after a car was stolen from a home in a village near Oundle.
The black Ford Ranger was stolen between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, June 8 in Apethorpe, after the offender/s broke into the rear of the property and stole the keys to the vehicle.
Officers are keen to trace a male who was seen in the area at the time of the burglary. He is described as of a small build, about 5ft 4in and was wearing light blue jeans with rips in the knees, a black hooded top, black balaclava, and black gloves.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times is asked to check CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage. Witnesses are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000350381.