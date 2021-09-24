Police hunting masked gang after spate of burglaries in Peterborough

Between Friday last week (17 September) and last night (Friday 23 September), eight burglaries have been reported to police where it is believed offenders are targeting homes which look unoccupied.

The offences have taken place across Peterborough – Helpston, Hampton Vale, Netherton, Werrington, Orton Wistow and Walton – as well as over the boarder into Lincolnshire – Deeping St James and Spalding.

All instances where the offenders have been seen have described a group of three young, white men, all wearing balaclavas.

Police are appealing for witnessess

Inspector Olly Warsop said: “While I understand this is unsettling for our communities, please be assured these offences are being actively investigated, however I would like to remind everyone of simple crime prevention measures which can be put in place.

“We believe this group is targeting properties where it appears no one is in, therefore taking steps to make your home look occupied by leaving a light on, parking a vehicle on the driveway or directly outside, or leaving a television or radio on are all measures which will act as a deterrent.

“While some of the victims have been elderly, we do not believe they are being specifically targeted, however I would urge people to check on elderly family members or neighbours and assist with putting these simple prevention measures in place.”

Any information about these incidents should be passed to police via the online webchat function at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency or where a crime is in action.

Information can be passed to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Further crime prevention advice can be found on the force website at https://bit.ly/3EYcUr8.

The offence dates and locations are:

West Street, Helpston – between 17 and 22 September (victims away at time of break-in)

Magistrates Road, Hampton Vale – 8.30pm on 18 September (entry not gained – offenders disturbed on trying to gain entry)

Thorpe Park Road, Netherton – time unknown on 20 September (entry not gained – attempted to force rear door)

Fulney Lane, Spalding – 10.30pm on 20 September (offenders disturbed by elderly occupant who turned light on after hearing glass smash)

Copper Beaches, Main Road, Deeping St Nicholas – between 10om and 11pm on 20 September (victims away at time of break-in, offenders disturbed by neighbours after alarm activated)

Barnes Way, Werrington – 11.30pm on 20 September (home in darkness as elderly occupants had gone to bed, entry gained and jewellery and cash stolen, offenders fled after waking occupants)

Five Arches, Orton Wistow – 9.30pm on 21 September (elderly occupant disturbed offenders in her conservatory)