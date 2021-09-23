Peterborough elderly couple woken by masked men raiding their bedroom

The victims, aged 82 and 87, were asleep in their home in Barnes Way, Werrington, at about 11.45pm on Monday (20 September) when they were woken by a noise.

The woman, 82, saw three young men inside her bedroom going through drawers before they made off with about £3,500 worth of jewellery.

DS Justin Parr said: “It is believed the men, who were all wearing masks, forced the front door frame to gain entry to the house, before making an untidy search of various rooms.

Police are appealing for witnessess

“Understandably this was a terrifying incident for the victims and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about who these three men are.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or in the hours leading up to it, please get in touch even if you think the information may be irrelevant, it could help us piece things together.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the online webchat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/63918/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.