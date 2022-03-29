Lincolnshire police have said Toby Dawson (24) is wanted in connection with offences of harassment, criminal damage and vehicle interference in the Spalding and Market Deeping areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has previously lived in Spalding but he could have left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire police by emailing [email protected], including incident number 264 of 28 March 22, by calling 101, or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.