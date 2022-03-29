Police hunt for wanted man after spate of offences near Peterborough
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man after a spate of offences near Peterborough.
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 9:10 am
Lincolnshire police have said Toby Dawson (24) is wanted in connection with offences of harassment, criminal damage and vehicle interference in the Spalding and Market Deeping areas.
He has previously lived in Spalding but he could have left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire police by emailing [email protected], including incident number 264 of 28 March 22, by calling 101, or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.