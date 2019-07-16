Police helicopter searching for suspects after man ‘stabbed’ in Peterborough

The police helicopter is searching for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed this afternoon.

Police were called at 2.20pm today (Tuesday) with reports of violence involving three people in Tyesdale, Bretton.

Police helicopter

Officers and paramedics have attended the scene and the victim, a man, has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound.

Further details of his injuries are unclear at this stage.

The police helicopter was seen landing in Bretton Park.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “The police helicopter is in the area as officers search for two suspects, who are described as a white man, wearing a dark blue top, black shorts and black trainers and a black man with a ponytail, white t-shirt and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 237 of July 16, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.