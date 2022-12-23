Police have released footage taken from their helicopter of a chase that led to three teenage robbers being jailed.

Tyler Eastabrook, 19, Harvey Carr, 18, and Weston Haylock, 18 were jailed earlier in December after a string of offences that saw then steal mopeds from delivery drivers in January.

The three were caught on January 9, after they had targeted four delivery drivers in the space of an hour-and-a-half, stabbing one of their victims in the leg with a large kitchen knife in order to steal his moped.

Their spree had started the night before, when they surrounded a Domino’s delivery driver in Viersen Platz.

Aware of the multiple incidents which had happened in a short space of time, a police helicopter, road policing and firearms units were deployed to hunt the trio down.

Now footage of the pursuit, taken from the helicopter, has been released by Cambridgeshire Police.

The footage shows how the gang were spotted by the helicopter leaving a fuel station in Bretton Gate, heading back towards the city centre.

Footage of the pursuit has been revealed

Knowing police were tracking them, the three went off-road, riding on residential footpaths between houses before trying to hide under a railway bridge near Thorpe Road.

The trio split up, with Haylock on foot and Carr and Eastabrook still riding the stolen mopeds and being pursued by police.

Carr abandoned the stolen bike he was riding near to his house in Angus Court, before running home and changing his clothing before police arrived to arrest him.

A short while later, Haylock walked up to the front of Carr’s home, unaware police were inside, and was also arrested.

Weston Haylock (left) Harvey Carr (centre) and Tyler Eastabrook (right)

Eastabrook continued to ride dangerously through town, before dumping the moped in the River Nene and evaded arrest that night, but was found in Carr’s loft in Angus Court the following morning, where he was arrested.

The trio appeared at Peterborough Crown Court last week (December 15) for sentencing after previously admitting conspiracy to commit robbery.

