Police find suspected class A and B drugs after arresting man in Fletton

Police found suspected class A and B drugs after searching a Peterborough home.

Officers arrested a man in Fletton on Tuesday night after they received reports of there being a car parked up with what appeared to be drugs inside.

A police spokesperson said: “While we were there, the owner initially approached us before running away. After a short pursuit, he was caught and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of class A drugs.

Some of the items seized by police

“A search of the man’s home led to both suspected class A and B drugs being seized.