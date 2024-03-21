Police find suspected class A and B drugs after arresting man in Fletton
Police found suspected class A and B drugs after searching a Peterborough home.
Officers arrested a man in Fletton on Tuesday night after they received reports of there being a car parked up with what appeared to be drugs inside.
A police spokesperson said: “While we were there, the owner initially approached us before running away. After a short pursuit, he was caught and arrested on suspicion of being in possession of class A drugs.
“A search of the man’s home led to both suspected class A and B drugs being seized.
“The man has since been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in June while we carry out further enquiries.”